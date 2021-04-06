Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Insider Sells 5,887 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $111,853.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ULCC stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. 2,070,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,458. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries Frontier Airlines Holdings, Inc and Frontier Airlines, Inc The company's subsidiaries offer scheduled air transportation services for passengers and freight. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

