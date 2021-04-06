Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Sells 49,006 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $931,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ULCC traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,458. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries Frontier Airlines Holdings, Inc and Frontier Airlines, Inc The company's subsidiaries offer scheduled air transportation services for passengers and freight. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

