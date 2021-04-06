Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Sells 49,006 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $931,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ULCC traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,458. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $19.92.
About Frontier Group
