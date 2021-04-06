Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NTLA stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,753. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 406,842 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 380,640 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,483,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 215,922 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.