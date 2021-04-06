Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Major Shareholder Sells 77,638 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 77,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $2,669,970.82. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Phoenix Investments Holdings L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $912,110.22.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $209,431.04.

MMI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,774. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.