Insider Selling: Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$245,700.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Douglas Reeson sold 20,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$4,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Douglas Reeson purchased 31,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,285.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Reeson purchased 24,500 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,920.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

Shares of TSE MGA traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.22. 1,584,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.79 million and a PE ratio of 14.38. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.25.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

