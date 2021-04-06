Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Sells 691 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average of $128.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $148.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 33,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

