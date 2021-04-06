Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MRTX stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.91. The stock had a trading volume of 202,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,460. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.97.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,067,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.