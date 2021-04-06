Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Major Shareholder Sells 66,001 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 66,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $99,661.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,873,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,889,738.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Viktor Tkachev sold 330,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $514,800.00.

Shares of PED stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,737. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of PEDEVCO at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

