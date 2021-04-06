Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells 28,668 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey David Ayers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jeffrey David Ayers sold 1,585 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $20,113.65.

Shares of PRDO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. 15,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,702. The stock has a market cap of $858.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

