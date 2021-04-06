Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 1,487 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RMD traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,431. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.22. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in ResMed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in ResMed by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in ResMed by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in ResMed by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

