Insider Selling: Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 25,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RMM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 79,868 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

