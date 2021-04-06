Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $201,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,630. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.