Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $201,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,630. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.