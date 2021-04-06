Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, March 21st, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $109,003.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $88,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $144,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $160,897.59.

Shares of RIV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,630. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

