Insider Selling: Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Major Shareholder Sells 9,346 Shares of Stock

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $92,992.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,139 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $120,783.05.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $407.95.

RCLFU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 153,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,322. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

