Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells 1,089 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Boston Beer stock traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,220.05. 3,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,106.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $999.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.51 and a 52-week high of $1,256.04.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.