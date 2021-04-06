Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells 2,241 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,349,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.89.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,850,609 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.