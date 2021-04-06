Insider Selling: Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Sells 8,087 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.19. 226,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $113.79. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

