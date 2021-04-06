Insight Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $213,116.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00059289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00021500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.37 or 0.00654667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00078684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

