Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,998,000 after buying an additional 91,563 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after buying an additional 205,692 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $99,327,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 237,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,620,000 after buying an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSP stock opened at $204.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

