Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,969,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $35,086,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $2,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Integer by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Integer by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

