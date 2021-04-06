Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.7% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 306,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,582,211. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $269.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

