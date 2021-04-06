Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) PT Raised to $20.50

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPPLF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Inter Pipeline stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 3,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

