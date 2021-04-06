Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 91,982.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,349 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

