Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $136.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $133.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.91. 2,132,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.17. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

