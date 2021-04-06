Interfor (TSE:IFP) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.21

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.21 and last traded at C$30.69, with a volume of 116596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Interfor from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Interfor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 3.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.