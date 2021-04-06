International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.47. 47,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,673,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.06. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

