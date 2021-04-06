Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Major Shareholder Sells $213,280.00 in Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $213,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,428,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 332,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $456.01 million, a PE ratio of -152.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intrusion Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTZ. B. Riley boosted their price target on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.