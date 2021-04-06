Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $470.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $404.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,894. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.84 and a 200 day moving average of $364.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 12-month low of $227.17 and a 12-month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

