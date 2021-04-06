Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,871,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.42.

ISRG stock opened at $765.93 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.03 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $735.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $746.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

