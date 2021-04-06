Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560,166 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 1.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 246,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 216,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 444,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,911. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

