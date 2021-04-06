Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of IHIT stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 304,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,103. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

