Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of IHIT stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 304,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,103. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $9.48.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.