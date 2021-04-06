Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,840 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco worth $27,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Invesco stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.