Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 124.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $937.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

