Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 6.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 10,452.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $393,000.

NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $33.57.

