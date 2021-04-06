Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.41% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $53,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 480,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 455,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 80,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

