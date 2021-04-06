Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $695,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1,176.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 196,498 shares during the period.

Shares of RZV opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $95.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

