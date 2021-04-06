Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.