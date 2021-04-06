Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post sales of $21.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.96 million to $22.46 million. Investar reported sales of $18.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $92.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.16 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $97.57 million, with estimates ranging from $97.23 million to $97.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

ISTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of ISTR opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $216.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth $1,672,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.