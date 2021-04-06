Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,393. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $119.04 and a 52 week high of $259.29.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.87.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

