Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $57.32. 350,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,366,445. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $242.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.