Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $16.27 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 11.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,987,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,581,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,715. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

