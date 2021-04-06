Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PLBY Group (PLBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY):

4/3/2021 – PLBY Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

3/31/2021 – PLBY Group is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – PLBY Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $18.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – PLBY Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $18.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – PLBY Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $35.00.

2/11/2021 – PLBY Group is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – PLBY Group is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49.

There is no company description available for Plby Group Inc

