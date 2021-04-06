Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PLBY Group (PLBY)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY):

  • 4/3/2021 – PLBY Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
  • 3/31/2021 – PLBY Group is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/30/2021 – PLBY Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $18.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/24/2021 – PLBY Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $18.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/24/2021 – PLBY Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $35.00.
  • 2/11/2021 – PLBY Group is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/11/2021 – PLBY Group is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49.

There is no company description available for Plby Group Inc

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.