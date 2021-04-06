Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (ACN, ASRT, BMTX, BP, CE, CLIN, CLNC, COMP, HSV, NRR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 6th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $310.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $278.00.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Gabelli.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on the stock.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Redcentric (LON:RCN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Totally (LON:TLY) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

