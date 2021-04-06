Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (AMZN, CGEMY, CS, DOOO, EBAY, FB, FQVLF, GVDBF, HBM, INTU)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 6th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $4,000.00 target price on the stock.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $470.00 price target on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $880.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

