Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (COK, DTE, GVDBF, JMPLY, MC, MFNC, RTL, TPTX, TTK, VWS)

Cancom (ETR:COK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €660.00 ($776.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NORTH COUNTRY’s mission is to serve their trading area with quality financial services and products. “

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €55.30 ($65.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Takkt (ETR:TTK) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

