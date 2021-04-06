Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 6th (ALLE, DCOM, FCX, FINMY, HBM, HKMPF, IZEA, MPFRF, NIPNF, PARR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 6th:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

