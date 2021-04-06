Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELDN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2021 – Eledon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

3/29/2021 – Eledon Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Eledon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Eledon Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lifesci Capital.

2/8/2021 – Eledon Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

ELDN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 42,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,854. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

