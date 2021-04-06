Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 175,833 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000. Altria Group makes up approximately 5.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 34.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 102.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 92,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 46,531 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. 91,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,376,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

