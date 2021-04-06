Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 28,201 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.96. 241,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,856,929. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.89. The company has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

