Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 49,359 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,000. McKesson comprises 6.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $193.55. 4,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.13. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

